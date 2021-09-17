Registration opens for Walk to End Alzheimer’s disease

Gina Waterhouse is putting on her purple tutu to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s disease.
Not only is she dressing up for the Oct. 9 Walk to End Alzheimer’s, an annual event to raise funding for research, she also has firsthand experience with the disease.
Registration is now open for the walk, which begins at 9:30 a.m. at The Villages Polo Club. Already, $57,130 has been raised, with a goal of $115,000.
Waterhouse has Alzheimer’s disease and is trying to get more people involved with the event.
“It is so important that more awareness is raised for the disease, because with more awareness, the higher the chances we have of finding a cure,” said Waterhouse, of the Village of Pine Ridge.
