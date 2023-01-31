Registration open for Honor Flight golf fundraiser

Villages Honor Flight is getting ready to tee off on its annual golf tournament fundraiser, and whether you’re a golfer or not, there are plenty of ways to support the local veterans organization.
Registration is now open for this year’s tournament in May. The event usually sells out and is one of Villages Honor Flights biggest fundraisers, said Duane Roemmich, Villages Honor Flight media chair.
While the tournament’s golf spots typically sell out and raise more than $30,000 each year, there are opportunities for people and businesses to purchase sponsorship banners and lawn signs.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.