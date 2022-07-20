Registration closes today for second annual Villages Firefighter Sponsorship Golf Tournament

Villages High School graduates Jackie Tuggerson II and Glenndy Sierra will soon live their dream of saving lives thanks to The Villages Public Safety Department and The Villages community.
Both graduates earned scholarships funded from the inaugural Villages Firefighter Sponsorship Golf Tournament in 2019. The department is preparing for its second annual tournament, which will take place at 2 p.m. July 30 at Bonifay Country Club.
It needs to sell at least 70 tickets, otherwise the tournament will be cancelled, and about 45 tickets have already been sold as of earlier in the week. Register at villages-firefighter.perfectgolfevent.com.
“We started the tournament to give back to the community that does so much for us,” said VPSD Lt. Chris Gruber. “We want to help one of the local kids go to school, and we seem to have had pretty good luck with guys from the local area staying with the department.”
Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.