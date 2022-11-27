Registered dietitian encourages residents to be conscious of food during the holiday season

Registered dietitians Sara Murray and Kristen Hubbard demonstrate a simple spread that hits upon a number of food groups.

 Submitted photo

As residents settle into the holiday season, the importance of having a game plan for every feast and festivity continues to grow. Kristen Hubbard, a registered dietitian with The Villages Health, discussed the importance of keeping conscious as to what’s going in your body during the event-filled time of year. “Food appreciation is a big thing, but people get off track because they’re so busy and have so much going on,” Hubbard said.

Read this story and many others in Sunday's edition of the Daily Sun.