Region’s trails get beneficial attention

Expect more paths to the natural world to open up. Going into February’s designation as Hiking Trails Month, fans of Central Florida’s trails may notice maintenance on existing trails and first steps toward blazing new ones. The Highlanders Chapter of the Florida Trail Association has follow-up maintenance of the Ocala National Forest and Seminole State Forest scheduled. Meanwhile, municipal leaders are taking initial action on building connecting trails that would connect the southern parts of Sumter and Lake counties and a new trail in Lady Lake. Whether used for hiking, biking or horseback riding, Florida’s trails are beneficial for serving as a connector of community life and a marker of the quality of life, according to Rich Dolesh, an editor-at-large with the National Recreation and Parks Association.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.