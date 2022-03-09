Region’s houses of worship step up to help Ukraine

When the Rev. Mark Niznik of St. Paul Parish in Belleview first learned of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, he knew that his church had to deliver a message.
“We are part of the Polish National Catholic Church, and this parish was organized by Polish-Americans who settled in the Belleview area more than 75 years ago,” he said. “Poland is a neighbor of Ukraine, and we share a connection. Poland has opened its borders to those fleeing the crisis in Ukraine. Given this history, St. Paul Parish wanted to let the people of Ukraine know that we stand with them.”
St. Paul Parish is one of several area churches speaking out and taking action regarding the conflict in Ukraine.
