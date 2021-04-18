Refreshed amenities bring together community

Sonya Hoppes fell in love with Wildwood after she flew her family 1,000 miles across the country to work there because it reminded her of the small Illinois town where she was born and raised.
However, Hoppes began her new job as Wildwood Parks and Recreation manager during the height of the pandemic. With her department short-staffed and lockdown restrictions making it difficult to plan events, Hoppes had an unpredictable yet rewarding road ahead of her.
“As I start to live here, it’s so refreshing that Wildwood reminds me of that small town-feel,” Hoppes said. “It’s a good place and I’m proud to be here. I’m proud of what this city is accomplishing and honored to be part of a team that works so well together.”
