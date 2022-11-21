Redsauce Italian Restaurant savors its distinct flavor

David Siedlecki serves Flo Phillippi, of the Village of Winifred, a birthday treat Wednesday at Redsauce in Lake Sumter Landing.

 Caitlyn Jordan, Daily Sun

Jack Suleiman’s dream of owning Redsauce in Lake Sumter Landing began in another restaurant.

“My brother and I were working across the street (from Redsauce) at Johnny Rockets,” he said. “I went to Redsauce a few times and loved it. I thought if I could own a place like this, I would.  I bought it, and it’s my baby.”

For eight years, Suleiman has owned the Italian restaurant, at 1000 Canal St. on Lake Sumter Square.

Since then, he has made a point to make the restaurant be a traditional yet unique spot for Italian cuisine.

