Redsauce Italian Restaurant savors its distinct flavor

Jack Suleiman’s dream of owning Redsauce in Lake Sumter Landing began in another restaurant.
“My brother and I were working across the street (from Redsauce) at Johnny Rockets,” he said. “I went to Redsauce a few times and loved it. I thought if I could own a place like this, I would. I bought it, and it’s my baby.”
For eight years, Suleiman has owned the Italian restaurant, at 1000 Canal St. on Lake Sumter Square.
Since then, he has made a point to make the restaurant be a traditional yet unique spot for Italian cuisine.
