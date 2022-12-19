Redsauce, Glenview Country Club donating to St. Jude club

This holiday season, local businesses are giving back to the community.
Through Christmas Eve, all patrons at Redsauce and Glenview Country Club Restaurant can choose to round up their bill as a donation to the St. Jude Friends in Hope club.
The restaurants are both owned by Jack Suleiman, and St. Jude club co-presidents Joy and Kevin Pautler are always grateful to those in The Villages who take time to support them.
“We’ve had a good relationship with Jack for a while, and we always try to do at least one event a year with Redsauce,” said Joy, of the Village of Lake Deaton. “We haven’t been able to host any sort of event for the last few years because of restrictions, so we are only just now getting our footing.”
