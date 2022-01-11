Redistricting tops Florida legislative session agenda

Gov. Ron DeSantis unveiled the Stop W.O.K.E. Act last month at Ezell Regional Recreation Complex, which will be a main part of this session's agenda.

 Rachel Stuart, Daily Sun

Today marks the beginning of the Florida legislative session in Tallahassee.

It is the last regular session before elections in the fall, when many legislators and the governor are on the ballot.

Redistricting is one of the top issues on the agenda.

“I think that legislative sessions in an election year, and particularly in an election year that is also a redistricting year, you are going to see a lot of straight-line party votes because of the issues that they’re trying to keep alive for the election,” said Susan MacManus, University of South Florida professor emeritus in political science.

Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.