RED shirt drive gets boost from grocer

The Marine Corps League wants you to see red. And the manager of an area supermarket agrees.
The league’s Col. Phillip C. DeLong Detachment 1267 in The Villages started selling red shirts three years ago. The color stands for the phrase Remember Everyone Deployed. That’s written on the front of the shirts, with the seals of the U.S. armed services on the back, along with a salute to veterans. People are asked to wear the shirts on Fridays to show their support for deployed troops. Proceeds from the shirts are one of the ways the detachment funds its gifts to more than 20 charities in the area.
The detachment’s RED shirt coordinator, Bill Beck, of the Village of Collier, works at the Winn-Dixie in Pinellas Plaza. He asked his store manager, Dan Wynn, if he could sell the shirts to his co-workers. Wynn not only agreed, but made Friday RED shirt day at the store.
