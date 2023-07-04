Red-hot Celtics roll after sluggish start

Rick Niblett gets a base hit for the Celtics on Monday against the Pelicans at Everglades Softball Complex.

 George Horsford, Daily Sun

Manager Don Barry of the Division 4 Celtics sends an email to his team after every game.

After the team’s third loss of the season on May 18 dropped the team to 1-3 the message was simple.

“I told them we’re going to be a force to be reckoned with,” said Barry, of Village Alhambra.

Barry was right. Since that loss in the second week of the season the Celtics have won every single game — 13 in a row. They are now 14-3 and in first place in the division.

