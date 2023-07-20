Recreation, residents collecting for Humane Society

Today

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 75F. Winds light and variable.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 75F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 95F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.