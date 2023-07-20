Recreation, residents collecting for Humane Society

Helping four-legged friends is The Villages Recreation and Parks Department’s goal this month.
One of the ways it is celebrating National Parks and Recreation Month, which is July, is by sponsoring a donation drive to support Your Humane Society SPCA in Lake Panasoffkee.
People in the community can donate various items needed by the shelter such as toys, leashes, harnesses, towels and food to the collection boxes at Paradise, Mulberry Grove, Rohan, Riverbend and Homestead Recreation centers. The drive, called “Fill the Van,” ends July 31.
