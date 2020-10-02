Recreation reopening with new conveniences

The Villages Recreation and Parks Department is unveiling new conveniences for residents as part of the next phase of reopening. Most of The Villages amenities will reopen Monday for lifestyle club use under COVID-19 health and safety guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said John Rohan, recreation director. “Staff is getting the recreation centers prepped and ready to go,” he said. “So, we’re excited. We consider the rec centers a haven for our residents to gather and enjoy life. We’re really gearing up for them.” To enhance the reopening, recreation staff has centralized certain services to accommodate residents who live in the northern, central and southern areas of The Villages, Rohan said. Residents now may request room reservations for their special events and form a new resident lifestyle club at either La Hacienda, SeaBreeze or Fenney regional recreation centers, in addition to the District administrative offices at Lake Sumter Landing.
Read this story and many others in Friday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.