Recreation openings create job options

Linda Brindle wanted to get to know The Villages better after moving to the area in August, so she got a job working at one of the regional recreation complexes. As a part-time recreation service representative at Ezell Regional Recreation Complex, one of the newest facilities in the community, she gives out guest passes, collects trail fees, answers the phone and offers whatever customer service is necessary. As more recreation facilities come online, more jobs become available for Villagers who are ready to live in the area but aren’t ready for full-time retirement.
