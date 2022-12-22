Recreation launches program tailored for special-needs adults

Recreation supervisor Conner Jamros told everyone gathered for the Grinch slime activity Tuesday afternoon at La Hacienda Recreation that it was time for their favorite thing: stirring.
Everyone laughed. They had been doing a lot of stirring since the STAR Program’s holiday event began.
It was the first holiday activity for the program, recently launched by The Villages Recreation and Parks Department. STAR, which stands for Special Talented Adult Resident, is designed to provide fun activities for the community’s special-needs adults.
I think just this program itself, there is a need for it even in our community,” Dawna Dean said.
Dean is the recreation supervisor of lifestyle events with The Villages Recreation and Parks Department. She has a special place in her heart for this program, as her adult son is autistic.
“It’s kind of nice to see that they’re inclusive,” Dean said.
