Recreation destination

All around The Villages, residents have ample opportunity to enjoy the sunshine, the pleasant water and the numerous health benefits of water exercise — all at one time.
Both prevalent and popular in the community, in-water sports and activities such as swimming, water volleyball, open-water swimming, water exercise sessions and scuba diving take people off land and into the wet stuff for fun-filled action.
Read this story and many others in Sunday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.