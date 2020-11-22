Recreation destination

There are few better places to take aim than in The Villages. Whether pulling back on an archery bow, lining up a shot on an air gun or indoor range, shooting for a ringer in horseshoes or preparing to throw a dart, Florida’s Friendliest Hometown offers countless ways for residents to sharpen their skills.
The community houses two archery ranges and two air gun ranges and is home to The Villages Straight Shooters, The Villages Archery Club, Villages Trap, Skeet and Sporting Clays Club and The Villages Air Gun Club.
