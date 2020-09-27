Recreation Destination

When it is hot outside, many residents search for a way to remain active while also protecting themselves from the unforgiving Florida sun. And the plethora of indoor sports available in The Villages allows them to do just that.
Basketball, volleyball, table tennis and badminton are all offered indoors at various locations in and around The Villages, providing athletes several opportunities to stay inside while partaking in classic sports.
“The best reward is watching residents get back to their former selves,” said Pam Henry, recreation manager of resident lifestyles, parks and public relations for The Villages Recreation and Parks Department. “Many played these sports during high school or college, and didn’t have the opportunity during their working careers.”
