Recreation Destination

Bill Reed gets a base hit and a RBI for the Osteo Strong team in a game against the Sammy Joe's Pizzeria team at Everglades Softball Complex.

 George Horsford, Daily Sun

Five complexes. Fifteen fields. Thousands of players. Countless memories.

Nowhere in the world will somebody find a softball landscape quite like the one in The Villages.

On a daily basis, residents congregate at Buffalo Glen Softball Complex, Saddlebrook Softball Complex, Soaring Eagle Softball Complex, Everglades Softball Complex and Knudson Softball Field, ready to get a hit, field a ground ball and support their teammates.

