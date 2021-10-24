Recreation destination

Each and every week, The Villages allows people to enjoy and better themselves in the world of individual sports. Residents utilize all that the community has to offer - from multimodal paths to track and field training areas - to train in the sports of running, bicycling, track and field and triathlons. "The master plan and design of our community lends itself to encourage and provide ample areas and space to train, practice, stay active and improve your particular activity," said John Rohan, director of The Villages Recreation and Parks Department. "There are such a variety of places throughout the community."
One such place is The Villages High School track, which members of The Villages Track and Field Club use to practice various running races and jump
Read this story and many others in Sunday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.