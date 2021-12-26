Recreation destination

With 55 courses, 711 holes and more than 3 million rounds played in a typical year, no place on the planet sees more golf than The Villages. From the 1985 opening of Orange Blossom Hills, the game is deeply woven into the fabric of our community.
The numbers defy comprehension, even for those immersed in the commerce of golf. Perhaps especially for those immersed in golf. Fifty-five courses, from a Pitch & Putt to a one-time LPGA venue, representing 711 holes of golf. Three million rounds in a year. Upward of 2,500 holes-in-one. With more to come. When it comes to golf, there just aren’t many small numbers in The Villages.
Read this story and many others in Sunday's edition of the Daily Sun
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.