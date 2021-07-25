Recreation destination

All around The Villages, residents have ample opportunity to enjoy the sunshine, the pleasant water and the numerous health benefits of water exercise — all at one time. Both prevalent and popular in the community, in-water sports and activities such as swimming, water volleyball, open-water swimming, water exercise sessions and scuba diving take people off land and into the wet stuff for fun-filled action. “Water sports are done outdoors where individuals get to breathe in fresh air and be with other like-minded people,” said Pam Henry, recreation manager of resident lifestyles, parks and public relations for The Villages Recreation and Parks Department. “Water sports lifts individuals spirits, sets them in a good mood and keeps them refreshingly energized.”
Chris Simone, a water volleyball player and Village of Buttonwood resident, has another reason for liking the water.
"The water supports your weight. If you weigh 200 pounds, you're not dropping 200 pounds in the water. It's probably half of that," Simone said. "It's like why swimming is such a good aerobic sport, because it supports your joints."
