Recreation Department thanks volunteer leaders with show at The Sharon

Volunteers are one of the gears that keep The Villages running, and the Recreation and Parks Department recently said “thank you” with special performances at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center.
Each year the department puts on its Annual Volunteer Appreciation event for the volunteers of the more than 3,000 Resident Lifestyle Groups. Pam Henry, recreation manager of lifestyle, events and public relations, said the department has put the event on in some capacity for 30 years.
It usually is held at the end of March or in April, which is National Volunteer Appreciation Month.
Henry said the event is one way to give back to the residents who give their all.
“The Recreation and Parks Department knows recognition is an important component of volunteer retention,” she said. “When the resident volunteers feel appreciated and important, we find they are more connected to their activities and clubs and continue their involvement.”
In 2022, the combined hours of all the volunteers with the lifestyle groups surpassed 300,000, Henry said.
