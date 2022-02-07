Recreation department plans Birding 101 class

Cormorants leave their nighttime perch on a tree as the sun rises near the entrance to the Village of Linden.

 George Horsford, Daily Sun

Beginning birders might not know the subtle differences to look for when distinguishing certain species from each other. But  experienced birders spot the differences easily.

So The Villages Recreation & Parks Department, in partnership with the Village Birders, is organizing a Villages 101 class that will introduce people to birding and how to find and identify birds in the community.

Registration recently opened for the free event, scheduled for Feb. 22. It takes place at Paradise Regional Recreation Complex, where the Village Birders meet.

