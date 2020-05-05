Recreation center staff, residents follow guidelines to enjoy first day back

A shuffleboard cue, a pool noodle and two golf carts: these are visual aids that residents may find posted on the doors outside recreation centers to gauge what 6 feet looks like. On Monday, residents followed social-distancing guidelines as they enjoyed recreation center facilities for the first time since March.
Carol Krouse, of the Village of Hadley, swam 2,000 yards at Lake Miona Sports Pool then added some water walking to her workout.
“I’m on the swim team, so I was excited to get out here after six weeks,” Krouse said.
Krouse plans to continue to practice six days a week in preparation for a state meet in December, at which she hopes to qualify for the National Senior Games.
