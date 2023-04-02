Recovering from injury part of life as a pickleball player

Pickleball is the type of sport that can hook a player — quickly. Because it’s as simple as it is fun, it’s not unusual to see a person go from complete novice to obsessed pickleballer in a matter of weeks.
Like any other sport, though, injuries can happen. Whether from chasing down a low slice to the corner or a dribbler into the kitchen or just repetitive-use wear and tear, players suddenly find themselves sidelined. And getting back onto the court becomes priority.
Read this story and many others in Sunday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.