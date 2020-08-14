Recommendation letter reconnects bowlers

Lester See, who was stationed at the Great Lakes Naval Training Center outside Chicago, was finishing out his tour in the Navy in 1985 and didn’t have much to do. His naval specialty of working on flight simulators had been
reassigned to contractors.
But See was a bowler, and a pretty good one. He’d briefly met future Hall of Famer Bob Chamberlain at a tournament in nearby Waukegan, which Chamberlain won. Not long after that, See got an invitation to join the Navy’s bowling team. He wasn’t sure why he’d been chosen, especially since he hadn’t submitted any letters of recommendation.
“We don’t need a reference from you,” See said he was told by his superiors.
It turned out that Chamberlain, along with another pro bowler, John Mazza, had been recruited by a Naval officer to write recommendations for See. The professionals did so, citing See’s then-215 average.
