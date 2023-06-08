Rec staff cues up against residents

Someone is hoping to catch a good break in the next “Challenge The Rec Staff” event.
The series continues with billiards on June 21 at Bridgeport Recreation with registration currently open for residents.
Corn toss was scheduled for April as the second event in the series was but was canceled due to lack of signups.
Residents enjoy a 1-0 series lead in the six-event challenge. Residents won a tight contest in the putting challenge that opened the series in February at First Responders Recreation.
