Rec programs offer many healthy choices

Since Barbara O’Connor’s mom, Alexandria Sgobbo, started taking a chair yoga class in The Villages, O’Connor said she’s seen big changes in Sgobbo’s physical and mental health, and that makes her excited.
“I’ve noticed my mom is a lot more mobile. I think (it’s) because the stretching and doing some of the poses really help with her mobility,” the Village of Chatham resident said. “I would say it’s added many quality years to her life.”
The National Recreation and Park Association, with help from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has been working to spread awareness of exercise programs aimed at reducing pain and stiffness associated with arthritis, teaching older adults how to safety and comfortably engage in physical activity and improving social connections.
The Villages Recreation and Parks department offers multiple options to meet those needs.
At least 60% of older adults battle at least one chronic illness like arthritis, diabetes or heart disease, said NRPA senior program manager Lesha Spencer-Brown.
“I think that a lot of folks might be unaware of programs that are available to help that outside of the clinic settings,” Spencer-Brown said. “For people who haven’t exercised on a regular basis for a long time we want them to know there are places in your community where you can go to manage those chronic conditions.”
