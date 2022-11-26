Rec program revels in a lot of hoop-la

Hula hoops are one of a handful of activities that are part of the “On the Square” series put on by The Villages Recreation & Parks Department. Each month, one activity is highlighted for a large group session at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square. Other activities have included yoga, cardio drumming and tai chi. Even when not in such a public setting, hula hoop classes can be found at various recreation centers around The Villages. The activity is fun and with music in the background, it gives participants even more incentive to enjoy rocking back and forth. Challenge yourself in different ways, making the exercise fun and entertaining while also being a healthy workout session.
