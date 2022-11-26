Rec program revels in a lot of hoop-la

Today

Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 80F. Winds light and variable.

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High near 80F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.