Reawakening imagination through art

Suzanne Svejcar wants to reawaken one’s passion for making art.
“When they retire, they can really develop the imagination they suspected they had,” said Svejcar, of the Village of Country Club Hills. “I like the idea of being able to help them do that. It really gives a vitality to my life. I enjoy it.”
To aid in this, she teaches “Watercolors: Let’s Find the Artist in You!” in the span of four weekly classes for the Enrichment Academy.
“I’ve had a lot of teachers help me to become the artist I am, I want to pay it forward,” Svejcar said.
During the final class of the June session held Thursday at SeaBreeze Regional Recreation Complex, Svejcar had her students continue painting a mountain range in the desert with some cactus in the foreground.
