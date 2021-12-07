Rams capture Division 3 Title in dramatic fashion

Woody Wood stepped to the plate for the Rams in the bottom of the eighth inning Monday with the score of the Division 3 postseason championship game knotted at 13. Just 20 minutes before, not many people watching thought that scenario was possible, as the Rams faced a 13-4 deficit to the Dolphins at the end of five innings. But with the pressure of a championship on his back, Wood saw his pitch and delivered good contact. The ball flew to right field, was caught, and the runner on third tagged up and beat the throw to secure the Rams’ 14-13 championship win. When the ball left Wood’s bat, he felt like he got a decent enough hold of it, and with the runner on third, he knew it was deep enough.
