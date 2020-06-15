Rally celebrates Flag Day, Trump's 74th birthday

The decorations on the golf carts streaming into Spanish Springs Town Square on Sunday move in the breeze, but not all of them are flags. Some are birthday decorations. Several hundred golf carts arrived at Spanish Springs from Lake Sumter Landing on Sunday afternoon. The Villagers for Trump event was held to celebrate President Donald Trump’s 74th birthday and Flag Day, as well as to honor police and first responders, said Suzanne Zimmerman, communications director for Villagers for Trump. The rally also was part of the summer launch of the National Weekend of Action for the Trump Victory 2020 Campaign.
The event marked Villagers for Trump’s first golf cart rally since March, before the COVID-19 stay-at-home order, said Zimmerman, of the Village of Charlotte.
Golf carts began assembling around 3 p.m. in the parking lot at Barnes & Noble in Lake Sumter Landing. Those who came early were able to sign up for reelection campaign season activities, register to vote or make donations for Trump gear.
