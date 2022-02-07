Raising money to help local family

Philip Rodger holds a photo of his identical-twin daughters, Emma Rose and Hailey Grace.  Philip and his wife, Angela Boyazis-Rodger, found out their twins were affected by twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome.  Following an emergency C-section on Dec. 7, the twins went straight to the NICU, and after complications, Hailey Grace died on Dec. 11.

 By Rachel Stuart, Daily Sun

When Philip Rodger and Angela Boyazie-Rodger found out Angela was pregnant, they were ecstatic. When they found out they were having twins, they were even happier. But then every parent’s worst fear happened.

Doctors diagnosed the twins with Twin-to-Twin Transfusion Syndrome, which can be fatal.

“To find out we were pregnant in July, we were super excited, but by December, it was the hardest experience we’ve had to endure,” Philip said. 

