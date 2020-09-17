Rainfall tallies rise from tropical weather

Despite a dry spell that started out 2020, it’s been so rainy outside that one could almost expect to hit a record. And weather forecasters expect the rain to continue. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected daily through Saturday in The Villages, according to the National Weather Service, and the chance of rain ranges from 60%-70% through the weekend. The rainfall activity is coinciding with bustling tropical weather patterns. As of Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center was monitoring four tropical cyclones and three disturbances with a chance of forming, including Hurricane Sally, which poses a dangerous storm surge threat to the Gulf Coast. Those four storms were joined Monday by Tropical Depression Rene, which has since dissipated. Monday marked the first time in 49 years that the Atlantic Ocean had five active tropical cyclones, said Philip Klotzbach, a hurricane researcher with Colorado State University’s Tropical Meteorology Project.
