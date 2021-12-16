Rain can't damper outdoor blues concert

Decked out in a black cowboy hat, Bobby Blackmon performed bluesy music under a soft rain Wednesday afternoon on the back patio of La Hacienda Regional Recreation Complex.
The Leesburg resident played a mix of soul and blues from the 1950s and ’60s, as well as some original music, as part of The Villages Recreation and Parks Department’s Outdoor Concert Series.
“Music is life, and life is music,” Blackmon said before the show. “It’s the universal language.”
Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.