Radio play tells the behind-the-scenes story of ‘I Love Lucy’

What’s not to love about Lucy?
Lucy in “I Love Lucy” captured the heard of viewers with her witty charm, ridiculous schemes and warm heart.
But the actress behind the beloved character was just as inspiring.
Audiences will see the real people behind the show in “Lucy Loves Desi: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Sitcom,” at 7 p.m. March 10 at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center.
