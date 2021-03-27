Race walking at Enrichment Academy

Bonnie Stein, of the Village of Poinciana, was an injured runner with a torn meniscus
34 years ago. The doctor told her it could take about six months to heal, during which she should not run, but maybe she could try walking fast.
At the time, Stein didn’t know what race-walking was, but after doing her own version of the fast-paced walking style and meeting a coach, she knew she wasn’t going back to running. And she never did.
Stein competed in her first national race in 1989 in San Diego, at which she won a bronze medal for the 5K and a gold medal in the 10K. At the time, she was an elementary school teacher, and when she returned back to South Florida with her victories, her principal recommended teaching a race-walking class to continuing education students. One class led to another, led to another, led to another, and the rest was history.
