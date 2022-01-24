Race combines exercise with fundraising

More than 300 people braved a cold and cloudy Saturday morning to run across the campus of The Villages Charter School at the Running with the Herd 5K.
The fundraising event for the Buffalo Scholarship Foundation is organized by Buffalo PRIDE (Partners Responsible in Developing Education), the parent support organization of VCS.
“This 5K event is a fantastic way to combine fitness and exercise with fundraising,” said Tammy Rodriguez, race director this year for Buffalo PRIDE. “We were very fortunate to have sponsors who align with that concept. Bringing a community together to run this race each year is amazing, and knowing the funds raised will encourage a new generation to exercise the mind as well as the body.”
