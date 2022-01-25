Race combines exercise with fundraising

Today

Rain showers this morning with overcast skies during the afternoon hours. High around 60F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 66F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.