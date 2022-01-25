Race combines exercise with fundraising

Florida’s communities are fueled by the natural resources around them.
And a budget proposal making its way across the desks of state lawmakers aims to keep the Sunshine State’s environment hospitable for years to come.
In his “Freedom First Budget” proposal, unveiled last month, Gov. Ron DeSantis recommended more than $4.4 billion to protect Florida’s environment and natural resources, highlighting high-priority conservation efforts and additional wildlife-related tasks in the state’s fiscal year ahead.
The largest environmental portions of the budget proposed more than $660 million toward the continued restoration of the Florida Everglades, while $230 million is targeted for water quality improvements across the peninsula. Additional proposed funding will target invasive plant management, red tide research and manatee rescue programs.
