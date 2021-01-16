Quilting Guild of The Villages is preparing for its next fundraiser

After making the hard decision to cancel the biannual Showcase of Quilts event, the Quilting Guild of The Villages is still giving away a quilt
for charity.
The guild made the difficult decision early on in 2020 to cancel the showcase, which sees dozens of vendors, hundreds of quilts and more than a thousand visitors.
Because the event takes so much work in planning, scheduling vendors and cooperation with The Villages Recreation and Parks Department, no one wanted to do the work only to cancel a few weeks before the event.
