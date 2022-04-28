Ukrainian refugees often must leave everything behind when fleeing their war-torn country.Some crafty club members in The Villages want to give them a tangible symbol of hope.
Members of 14 of the 26 chapters of the Quilting Guild of The Villages made 195 quilts and 323 pillowcases to donate to Ukrainian relief efforts.
“On each one I put a small label that is blue and yellow like their country’s flag,” said Mary Peterson, of the Village of Collier. “Printed in Ukrainian it says, ‘This quilt was made especially for you. May it warm your body and comfort your soul.’”
