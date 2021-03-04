Quilter uses time at home wisely

Linda Hungerford, of the Village of Sanibel, took advantage of her time spent at home over the past year to improve her quilting styles.
Hungerford has quilted for years and prefers modern quilt patterns over traditional classic quilt patterns. A lot of her work involves abstract lines and curves, with lots of flow in the designs.
Over the course of the last year she made 18 quilts, she said.
“I really went into overdrive,” she said. “I’m actually trying to slow down a little.”
Hungerford took several online seminars she otherwise wouldn’t be able to take because of her location.
She also met other quilters around the world. For one seminar she presented with two other women who lived in California and Australia.
Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.