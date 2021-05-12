Quilter helps lift others out of the sewing rut

Peggy Ligori claims there is something incredibly satisfying when you finally finish making a quilt.
Because of how nice that feeling is, she likes to help others when they get stuck in a sewing rut.
Ligori, of the Village of DeLuna, is the president of the Water Lily Quilters chapter, and she enjoys helping others with quilting projects.
“Everyone does all their own sewing,” she said. “But if people have questions about techniques or color layouts, or just how to start a new project, I like to give feedback.”
