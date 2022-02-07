Quest for new COVID treatment

No one wants COVID-19, but finding out you got it could let you play a key role in finding a new treatment.
The UF Health Precision Health Research Center is looking for people who’ve just received word they’ve tested positive for COVID-19. Local researchers are part of a national study that wants to see if three prescription drugs already on the market can have a significant effect on reducing the impact of COVID-19.
Thus far, the national study is drawing mostly younger people, but seniors are most at-risk. Enter The Villages community to fix that. In only three weeks, the community is proving to be the fastest to get to enrolled in the National Institute of Health-sponsored study led by Duke University, according to Carla Vandeweerd, director of UF Health Precision Health Research Center. She along, with Dr. Jeff Lowenkron, chief medical officer at The Villages Health, are the co-principal investigators in the local trials.
Read this story and many others in Monday's edition of the Daily Sun.
