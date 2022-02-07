Quest for new COVID treatment

Lady Lake, FL (32159)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Areas of patchy fog. Low 49F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Areas of patchy fog. Low 49F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.