Quartet puts the spotlight on the French horn

Those who come to the Cornocopia French horn quartet’s performances will enjoy an aural feast featuring the ornate instrument.
The resident quartet — Tica Losee, Margie Craver, Lesan Van Syckle, and Karen Buckley — will give its first indoor concert at 7 p.m. Sunday at New Covenant United Methodist Church. Tickets are $10 and are available at the door or online at ncumcfl.com/concerts.
The audience can expect to hear everything from Debussy to George M. Cohan, a mixture of classical and jazz.
“It’s been a challenge to play jazz and swing,” said Buckley, of the Village of Sanibel. “We’re getting better at it.”
Van Syckle, of the Village of Polo Ridge, said the group is going to have fun.
When the larger 15-member ensemble Horns Aplenty couldn’t meet during the shutdown, some of the players wanted to keep the music going.
