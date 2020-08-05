Quaranteam contends with Division’s top teams

Since early in the summer season, the fight for the top spot in the combined Ladies Division 1&2 softball has been a two-team race. The Combos and the Onesies and Twosies have run away with the lead, but Quaranteam has refused to leave the conversation about the division’s best team.
After a slow start, taking a few weeks to win its first game, the league’s former underdog suddenly is playing like a top dog.
“The last few games, we’ve improved every time we’ve played,” said pitcher and manager Beth Quesnel.
“The defense has come through, and the hitting has really come through when we needed it.”
