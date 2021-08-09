Qualifying for town of Lady Lake’s municipal election begins today

Lady Lake residents may not have to wait for 2022 for an election.
Qualifying begins at noon today for the town’s municipal election. Three Lady Lake commissioners’ terms are ending this year: Mayor Ruth Kussard; Ward 1, Commissioner Jim Rietz; Ward 5, and Commissioner Dan Vincent; Ward 3.
The election is restricted to Lady Lake, and voters can only cast a ballot for a commissioner if they live in their ward.
Read this story and many others in Monday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.