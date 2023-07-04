QB attends Manning Passing Academy

Many young passers would leap at the chance to learn from one of the game’s greats, especially one as prestigious as Peyton Manning. For The Villages High School quarterback Patrick Harding, the decision was a no-brainer.
The Buffalo rising sophomore recently attended the Manning Passing Academy in Thibodeaux, Louisiana. At the camp, Harding worked on his game with quarterbacks like the Indianapolis Hall of Famer and several current college standouts.
The Harding family originally found out about the camp a couple years ago when Patrick’s older brother, Jonathan, was invited. Jonathan took away a lot from the camp, and the Hardings knew Patrick would benefit from attending.
“(Jonathan) had such a great experience two years ago that we wanted Patrick to experience that as well,” said Tim Harding, Patrick and Jonathan’s father.
